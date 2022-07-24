Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Billy Napier
➜ 2021 record: 6-7
➜ Projected 2022 record: 8-4
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 29 vs. Georgia
➜ Bowl trip: Music City
➜ Why No. 34: Anthony Richardson could be on his way to joining the list of quarterback greats at the school. In limited duty last season, he showed great promise. Now, he’s got a new head coach who understands how to get the most out of the position. ... Wide receiver Justin Shorter is back after tying for the team lead with 41 catches. ... Napier used the transfer portal to boost an offensive line that returns three starters. There is also portal help at receiver and running back. ... Defense end Brenton Cox Jr. returns after getting 81/2 sacks in 2021. Safety Trey Dean III is the top returning tackler. ... Napier inherited a doozy of a schedule.The Gators open with home games against Pac-12 favorite Utah followed by Kentucky. There is also the usual Jacksonville, Fla., matchup with Georgia. At least likely preseason No. 1 Alabama isn’t on the slate.