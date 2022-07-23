Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Andy Avalos
➜ 2021 record: 7-5
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs Fresno State
➜ Bowl trip: Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
➜ Why No. 35: While the offense continues to find its way, the defense should be strong again. Eight starters are back on defense, led by tackle Scott Matlock, who had seven sacks. ... Quarterback Hank Bachmeier returns after topping 3,000 yards last season with 20 scores. He needs to improve his touchdown-to-interception ratio, though, after also throwing eight picks. ... Stefan Cobbs figures to get more looks at wide receiver after catching 34 passes in 2021. That should be especially true following the departure of leading receiver Khalil Shakir, who hauled in 77 passes for more than 1,100 yards last season. ... George Holani leads the run game after missing some time last season. ... The Broncos open at Oregon State and also host BYU. In the Mountain West, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State visit Boise, Idaho. The Broncos have to travel to Air Force.