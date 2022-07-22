Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Bryan Harsin
➜ 2021 record: 6-7
➜ Projected 2022 record: 7-5
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 26 at Alabama
➜ Bowl trip: Birmingham
➜ Why No. 36: Just a hunch the Tigers will rally around Harsin, who faced offseason questions about his future with the program. The key to a successful season might be finding the right person to replace departed quarterback Bo Nix. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is one option. ... Whoever wins the job will be giving the ball often to Tank Bigsby, who gained 1,102 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2021. Jarquez Hunter is another talented runner. ... Four starters return on the offensive line. Pass protection is critical, with a new guy taking the snaps. ... End Derick Hall is the top returning defender after recording nine sacks. The Auburn defense welcomes back only five starters. ... The Tigers host Penn State, which is the lone challenge of the four nonconference games. In the SEC, Auburn travels to Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers host LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M.