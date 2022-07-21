Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: P.J. Fleck
➜ 2021 record: 9-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 8-4
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 19 vs. Iowa
➜ Bowl trip: Guaranteed Rate
➜ Why No. 37: Start with the return of quarterback Tanner Morgan, who is back for a sixth season. He will be working with coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who came back to the school after Mike Sanford Jr., was fired. It should be a winning combination. ... Morgan can again throw the ball to receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who battled injuries in 2021. ... Running back Mohamed Ibrahim missed most of the season after suffering a severe leg injury in the opener. But he will be running behind a mostly new line with four starters gone. ... Seven starters are back on defense, led by linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. ... The nonconference schedule appears soft, though the team dropped a game against Bowling Green last season. ... In the Big Ten, Minnesota avoids Michigan and Ohio State, but does have to play at both Michigan State and Penn State.