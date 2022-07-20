Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
Coach: Jeff Tedford
2021 record: 10-3
Projected 2022 record: 10-2
Circle the date: Oct. 29, vs. San Diego State
Bowl trip: New Mexico
Why No. 38: Let’s start with the quarterback, Jake Haener, who threw for 4,096 yards and 33 scores last season while helping Fresno State win 10 games. ... Wide receiver Jalen Cropper caught 85 passes and had 11 touchdowns in 2021. ... Jordan Mims takes over at tailback after gaining 710 yards last season. He works behind a line that needs to replace three starters. ... When Tedford is in charge in Fresno, Calif., good times tend to follow. He replaced Kalen DeBoer, who left to coach Washington. The Bulldogs won’t miss a beat with Tedford holding the big whistle. He was a hit in his last stint at the school. ... Fresno State will have a chance to prove itself early, when the Bulldogs travel to future Big Ten school Southern California on Sept. 17. Remaining Pac-12 school Oregon State visits Bulldog Stadium in September, as well.