Coach: Chip Kelly
2021 record: 8-4
Projected 2022 record: 9-3
Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Utah
Projected bowl trip: Holiday
Why No. 39: The Big Ten-bound Bruins seem to have found their way after three losing seasons with Kelly as coach. The team won eight games and is looking for more. Beating bitter rival Southern California, in a lopsided game, was the perfect way for UCLA to celebrate the program’s return to prominence. ... Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the top returning quarterback in the Pac-12 after leading the league in passing efficiency, total offense and touchdowns. ... Tailback Zach Charbonnet led the Bruins in rushing with 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo had 74 catches for the Blue Devils and will be a favorite target for Thompson-Robinson. ... Three starters return on the offensive line. ... The Bruins lost nine starters on defense. New coordinator Bill McGovern dipped heavily into the transfer portal. His top returnee is end Bo Calvert. ... Soon, the schedule will include Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. For now, the Bruins will deal with a soft nonconference and angry Pac-12 opponents, especially on the road. UCLA hosts Utah and Southern Cal and travels to Oregon.