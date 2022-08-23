➜ Coach: Marcus Freeman
➜ 2021 record: 11-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 11-1
➜ Circle the date: Sept 3 at Ohio State
➜ Projected bowl trip: CFP (Peach Bowl)
➜ Why No. 4: Not that it will help the team this season (other than the positive buzz), but Freeman has hit the ground running in recruiting, putting together the nation’s top recruiting class for 2023 outside of Ohio State. In a strange twist, the recruiting giants square off in the opener. Normally, the loser would be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. But Notre Dame’s schedule is strong enough to work its way back into the first four even if it fails in Columbus. ... Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will turn to Tyler Buchner as his starting quarterback. ... Four starters return on a talented Notre Dame offensive line. ... The top threat at receiver is star tight end Michael Mayer, who had seven touchdowns among his 71 receptions last season. ... Al Golden takes over as defensive coordinator. He will be thrilled to see end Isaiah Foskey, who had 11 sacks in 2021. ... Opening at Ohio State is a major chore and there are plenty of other tests, like BYU, Clemson and Southern California.
BOB ASMUSSEN