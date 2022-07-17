- Coach:
- Scott Satterfield
2021 record:
- 6-7
Projected 2022 record:
- 7-5
Circle the date:
- Nov. 12 at Clemson
Projected bowl trip:
- Military
Why No. 41: Quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the best two-way threats in the country. He led the nation’s quarterbacks in both rushing yards and touchdowns. The latter total, 20, makes him a target for opposing defenses. ... Cunningham has shown the ability to throw the ball accurately and without a bunch of turnovers. His 19:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio should improve. ... Tight end Marshon Ford is the best at his position in the ACC and is coming off a 49-catch season. He will take the sting away from some of losses at receiver. ... The offensive line welcomes back three starters. There are seven overall on offense. ... Linebacker Yasir Abdullah returns after a 10-sack season. ... The nonconference schedule includes early games against UCF (road) and South Florida (home). November is brutal with matchups against Clemson (road), North Carolina State (home) and Kentucky (road).
BOB ASMUSSEN