Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Troy Calhoun
➜ 2021 record: 10-3
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 22 vs. Boise State
➜ Projected bowl trip: Hawaii
➜ Why No. 42: Calhoun and the Falcons keep rolling along, going to bowl games almost every year. Air Force is one of the last teams you want to see on the other end of the field. Just ask Louisville, which lost to the Falcons in the First Responders Bowl. ... Quarterback Haaziq Daniels returns to lead the best rushing attack in the country. He will be giving the ball often to Brad Roberts, who ran for 1,352 yards and 13 scores last season. ... Daniels doesn’t throw a lot, but Micah Davis is one of the top options when he does. ... Air Force lost five starters that helped the team lead the Mountain West in scoring defense. The effectiveness of the offense, which keeps the ball for extended stretches, is a big help. ... Air Force doesn’t play Mountain West favorite Fresno State during the regular season. The Falcons go on the road to face division contender Utah State and travel to San Diego State. Boise State comes to Colorado Springs, Colo.