- Coach:
- Shane Beamer
2021 record:
- 7-6
Projected 2022 record:
- 7-5
Circle the date:
- Sept. 17 vs. Georgia
Projected bowl trip:
- Gasparilla
Why No. 43: Year No. 1 of Beamer ball went well. The Gamecocks got in the postseason and pulled a couple of upsets. Now it is time to take the next step, which means avoiding blowout losses and winning more close ones. ... Beamer welcomes back 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball. ... The starting quarterback is a newcomer, with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler taking over. If he can live up to his early promise with the Sooners, South Carolina could be a national surprise in a good way. ... Rattler has solid weapons to work with at receiver, starting with Josh Vann and Dakereon Joyner. They will be joined by Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker. ... All five starters are back on the offensive line. The question is which of the talented but unproven running backs will get the bulk of the carries. .... Corner Cam Smith
- is the top player at the back end of the defense, which needs to do a better job against the run. ... The lone nonconference challenge is the season-ender against rival Clemson. In the SEC, South Carolina doesn’t play Alabama, but does host defending national champion Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Bob Asmussen
Top 50 teams: No. 43 South Carolina
