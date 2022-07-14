➜ Coach: Jeff Hafley
➜ 2021 record: 6-6
➜ Projected 2022 record: 7-5
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 vs. Clemson
➜ Projected bowl trip: Holiday
➜ Why No. 44: Phil Jurkovec returns at quarterback after suffering a broken hand early in the 2021 season. When he went out, the Eagles struggled on offense. He will get the ball to tailback Pat Garwo III, who ran for 1,045 yards and seven scores. ... Zay Flowers is the top threat at receiver after catching 44 passes for 746 yards and five scores. ... Seven starters return on defense. The strength is in the secondary, which is led by nickel Josh DeBerry and safety Jaiden Woodbey. ... The nonconference schedule includes a visit in the opener by Rutgers. The Eagles have a late November game at Notre Dame.
Bob Asmussen