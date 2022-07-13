➜ Coach: Shawn Clark
➜ 2021 record: 10-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina
➜ Projected bowl trip: New Orleans
➜ Why No. 45: Quarterback Chase Brice returns after throwing for 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns for a 10-win team. ... Junior tailback Nate Noel ran for 1,126 yards and should at least double his four touchdowns. He will be working behind a line that brings back four starters. ... The defense is led by outside linebacker Nick Hampton, who had 11 sacks last season. ... Cornerback Steven Jones, who led the team with five interceptions, returns for his senior season. ... The nonconference schedule is brutal, with the Moutaineers opening against North Carolina and playing the next week at Top 10 Texas A&M. Appalachian State also plays the top Sun Belt contenders on the road.
Bob Asmussen