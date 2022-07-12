➜ Coach: Gus Malzahn
➜ 2021 record: 9-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 9-3
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 29 vs. Cincinnati
➜ Projected bowl trip: Boca Raton
➜ Why No. 46: Start with former Auburn coach Malzahn, who kept winning during his first year in Orlando. The Knights closed with a bowl victory against Florida, which had to help with recruiting in the state. ... Mississippi transfer John Rhys Plumlee is competing with Mikey Keene for the starting quarterback job.... Whoever starts behind center will throw early and often to Ryan O’Keefe, who caught 84 passes last season. ... Three offensive line starters return. ... The defense has seven regulars back. ... The Knights play Louisville and Georgia Tech at home and also host American favorite Cincinnati. Houston, another top team in the conference, isn’t on the schedule.
BOB ASMUSSEN