Coach: Mike Norvell
2021 record: 5-7
Projected 2022 record: 7-5
Circle the date: Oct. 15 vs. Clemson
Projected bowl trip: Sun
Why No. 47: Fifteen starters are back, eight on offense and seven on defense, as Norvell tries to rebuild the once-proud program. ... Quarterback Jordan Travis is a threat with his arm and his legs. He threw just six interceptions and had 15 TD passes. The latter number will likely climb. ... Norvell added a playmaker from the transfer portal, bringing in receiver Mycah Pittman from Oregon. ... Four starters are back on an improving offensive line. .. The defense made major gains in Norvell's second season. Players to watch on defensive include tackle Robert Cooper and corner Omarion Cooper. ... The nonconference schedule is difficult, with a game against LSU in New Orleans, a home game against Florida and a visit from underrated Louisiana. In the ACC, Clemson, Boston College and Wake Forest visit Tallahassee.