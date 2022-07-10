Top 50 Teams
No. 48 Iowa State
➜ Coach: Matt Campbell
➜ 2021 record: 7-6
➜ Projected 2022 record: 8-4
➜ Circle the date: Sept. 24 vs. Baylor
➜ Projected bowl trip: Guaranteed Rate
➜ Why No. 48: Start with Campbell and his staff (including former Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase), which has turned the Cyclones into consistent winners. They are determined to show last year’s disappointment was a blip, not a trend. ... Defensive end Will McDonald IV is one of the best in the country. He had 111/2 sacks in 2021 and is the school’s carer leader in the category. ... Hunter Dekkers is the likely starting quarterback after backing up star Brock Purdy. Big shoes to fill. ... Xavier Hutchinson will be the top target for Dekkers after catching 83 passes in 2021. .... Three starters are back on the offensive line. ... Iowa State travels to Iowa for its annual grudge match. In the Big 12, the Cyclones host Baylor and Oklahoma and have to travel to Oklahoma State.