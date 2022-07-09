- Coach:
- Jamey Chadwell
2021 record:
- 11-2
Projected 2022 record:
- 9-3
Circle the date:
- Nov. 3 vs. Appalachian State
Projected Bowl trip:
- Camellia
Why No. 49: It starts with quarterback Grayson McCall, the two-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. McCall set an Football Bowl Subdivision record for passing efficiency last season, and threw 27 touchdown passes with just three interceptions. ... Sophomore Braydon Bennett is the leading returning running back and receiver. He will be kept busy all season. ... Yes, the Chanticleers are missing a bunch of starters from 2021 and return just two on defense. But Chadwell has shown an ability to keep the program at or near the top of the Sun Belt. ... The nonconference schedule includes a doozy in the opener against Army. Coastal hosts league contender Appalachian State for a Thursday night game on ESPN. The Chanticleers travel to Georgia State, Marshall and Virginia.
Bob Asmussen