Coach: Dabo Swinney
2021 record: 10-3
Projected 2022 record: 11-1
Circle the date: Nov. 19 vs. Miami
Bowl trip: Orange
Why No. 5: It was strange not seeing the Tigers contending for the College Football Playoffs. Early losses to eventual national champ Georgia and N.C. State did in Clemson's hopes. But few expect Swinney's team to stay down very long. The Tigers must get more production out of their quarterback. DJ Uiagalelei had more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine). He will likely be challenged all season by freshman Cade Klubnik , who could be the next Clemson great. ... The offensive line is strong, with four returning starters. ... Will Shipley is the best of a talented group at tailback. ... The defense brings back eight starters and will be the strengh of the team. End Myles Murphy had seven sacks last season. ... Swinney is breaking in new coordinators on both sides of the ball after Tony Elliott and Brent Venables left to become head coaches at Virginia and Oklahoma. respectively. ... In the nonconference, the Tigers have their usual season-ender against South Carolina. One of the biggest games of the season could be an early November trip to CFP contender Notre Dame.