- Coach:
- Eli Drinkwitz
2021 record:
- 6-7
Projected 2022 record:
- 7-5
Circle the date:
- Oct. 1 vs. Georgia
Projected bowl trip:
- Frisco
Why No. 50: The Tigers finished strong last season, winning three of their last five league games. The two losses were on the road to Georgia and Arkansas. No disgrace there. ... While quarterback remains a mystery (three players competing to be the starter), the rest of the offense appears to be in good hands. ... Four starters are back on the line. Sophomore Dominic Lovett is a dynamic player, who will fill one of the receiver spots. ... Sack leader Isaiah McGuire
- is back at defensive end. ... The lone challenge on the nonconference schedule is a trip to Kansas State on Sept. 10. In the SEC, the Tigers won’t see likely preseason No. 1 Alabama.
Top 50 teams: No. 50 Missouri
