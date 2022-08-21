Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Jim Harbaugh
➜ 2021 record: 12-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Nov. 26 at Ohio State
➜ Bowl trip: Rose
➜ Why No. 6: Last year, the defense led the way as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. This year, the pressure falls on the offense. While the defense lost eight starters, including superstar Aidan Hutchinson, the offense is loaded by comparison. Harbaugh has two options at quarterback and can win with both. Cade McNamara threw 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 2021. He is more than just a game manager. If Harbaugh wants to rev up the offense a bit, he can turn to former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year J.J. McCarthy, who has a higher ceiling than McNamara. Either way, Michigan’s offense figures to hum. ... Running back Blake Corum just missed 1,000 yards in last season and scored 11 touchdowns. He will get the ball early and often behind a line that returns three starters. ... Cornelius Johnson is the top returning wide receiver. Tight end Erick All will also chip in. ... Kicker Jake Moody is among the best in the country after successfully connecting on 18 of his 19 field-goal attempts in ‘21.... The nonconference schedule is Michigan friendly with no challenges. In the Big Ten, the Wolverines don’t play top West contenders Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue. They host Michigan State and play at Ohio State.