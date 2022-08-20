➜ Coach: Jimbo Fisher
➜ 2021 record: 8-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 10-2
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 8 at Alabama
➜ Projected bowl trip: Sugar
➜ Why No. 7: Remember who beat Alabama during the 2021 regular season? It was the Aggies. Now, Fisher returns with the nation’s best recruiting class and plenty of motivation from late-season disappointment, plus public offseason disagreements with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. ... Quarterback Haynes King returns after suffering an injury early last season, but other options abound if Haynes isn’t ready. ... Three starters are back on the offensive line. ... Ainias Smith and freshman Evan Stewart are the top threats at receiver. ... Devon Achane ran for 910 yards and nine touchdowns. He has star potential. ... The strength of the defense is in the secondary, which is led by safety and East St. Louis native Antonio Johnson. ... The most challenging nonconference game is a Week 3 matchup with Miami, but it’s in College Station. In the SEC, the Aggies play at Alabama, but don’t face Georgia.
BOB ASMUSSEN