Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season:
➜ Coach: Kyle Whittingham
➜ 2021 record: 10-4
➜ Projected 2022 record: 11-1
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 15 vs. Southern California
➜ Projected bowl trip: Rose
➜ Why No. 8: The defending Pac-12 champions have a legitimate shot to reach the College Football Playoff, especially if the defense makes strides. The schedule is mostly friendly outside the early trip to Florida, which offers the Utes a chance to impress a national audience full of AP Top 25 voters. ... The offense figures to be high scoring with quarterback Cameron Rising back under center. Rising is a threat as both a thrower and a runner. ... Tavion Thomas is coming off an 1,108-yard, 21-touchdown season at tailback. ... The Utes are loaded at tight end with Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid. Utah needs to replace two starters on the line. ... The defense is at its best in the secondary, where three starters return. ... Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate will help at linebacker. ... Other than the opener with the Gators, the nonconference slate should be a breeze. In the Pac-12, back-to-back October games against UCLA (road) and USC (home) will be a test. So will the late November game at Oregon.