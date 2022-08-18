Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen will unveil the top 50 teams ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Coach: Dave Aranda
➜ 2021 record: 12-2
➜ Projected 2022 record: 11-1
➜ Circle the date: Oct. 1 vs. Oklahoma State
➜ Projected bowl trip: Sugar
➜ Why No. 9: Aranda is building a power, coming off an impressive run to the conference title that was followed by a victory in the Sugar Bowl. The Bears have a good chance to be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, but they will need to stay perfect. ... The defense, which was a strength of the team in 2021, brings back seven starters. ... Siaki Ika is one of the top nose tackles in the nation.... Linebacker Dillon Doyle is the leading returning tackler after making 91 stops last season. ... Blake Shapen gets the call at quarterback after playing in a limited role last season and will work behind a line that includes four returning starters. ... Tight end Ben Sims is the leading returning receiver with 31 catches for 361 yards. ... The Bears play at BYU in the second week, and will host Oklahoma State and visit Oklahoma.
