Especially given it’s been 16 years since Dee Brown and the Illini graced the cover of these pages (left) by topping Wake Forest on a memorable early December night in Champaign. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights six notable games:
March 24, 1951
No. 1 Kentucky 76, No. 5 Illinois 74
This Final Four showdown was a rematch of the same game two years earlier won in convincing fashion by the Wildcats, who went on to win the 1949 NCAA title. Rod Fletcher (21 points) and Don Sunderlage (20) kept it much closer in ‘51, but Kentucky pulled it out before winning another national championship.
Jan. 11, 1979
No. 4 Illinois 57, No. 1 Michigan State 55
Eddie Johnson is the first to point out he doesn’t make his game-winner without Steve Lanter’s dribble drive and assist. But Johnson beat his defender off the dribble, drove baseline and hit the 18-footer for the win in Champaign against Magic Johnson’s Spartans — the Illini’s first-ever win against the No. 1 team in the country.
Dec. 20, 1989
No. 5 Illinois 101, No. 4 Missouri 93
The only top-five matchup in Braggin’ Rights history came the year after the Illini made the Final Four and the Tigers reached the Sweet 16. The combo of Marcus Liberty (26 points) and Kendall Gill (25 points), plus three others in double figures, was enough to knock off the then-unbeaten Tigers at the St. Louis Arena.
March 25, 2001
No. 5 Arizona 87, No. 4 Illinois 81
Two items will stick with Illini fans from this Elite Eight showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio — the phrase “Foul on Arch” and the fact Bill Walton called the game while his son, Luke, played for the Wildcats. Illinois was whistled for 36 of the 59 fouls called in the game, and Arizona went 43 of 56 at the free-throw line.
Dec. 1, 2004
No. 5 Illinois 91, No. 1 Wake Forest 73
Wake Forest arrived in Champaign with all the hype. The Demon Deacons had just topped No. 18 Arizona five days prior, and they had Chris Paul running the point. Then Illinois ran Wake Forest off the court, never looking back after taking a 21-point lead at halftime. Fifteen straight weeks at No. 1 followed for the Illini.
April 4, 2005
No. 2 North Carolina 75, No. 1 Illinois 70
The magical 2004-05 season ended in disappointment, however. Illinois almost shot itself out of the game in the first half and trailed by 13 points before finding its form late. Foul trouble limited James Augustine to a scoreless 9 minutes, and the Tar Heels’ Sean May capitalized with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
