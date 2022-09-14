The Illinois football team had already landed a commitment from the top kicker in the Class of 2023.
Now, Bret Bielema's program can lay claim to the state's top punter as well.
Declan Duley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound punter from El Paso-Gridley, verbally committed to the Illini on Wednesday morning via a post on his Twitter account.
COMMITTED🧡💙@BretBielema @froelich51 @coachbenmiller @coachseansnyder @IlliniFootball @_Mike_McCabe @BFentress @OneOnOneRecruit @OneOnOneKicking @OneOnOneCO @T_Bene23 @KohlsKicking @Coach_Gardener @HKA_Tanalski @thekickingcoach pic.twitter.com/8fGjlR5cAz— Declan Duley (@DeclanDuley) September 14, 2022
Duley is the 15th commit in the class for Illinois and sixth in-state commit. He is the state's top-ranked punter, according to Kohl's Kicking.
Naperville North kicker David Olano, who pledged to the Illini in the summer, is the top kicker in Illinois in the Class of 2023, according to Kohl's Kicking.
Duley joins Olano, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete Kaden Feagin, East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden, Wheaton St. Francis offensive lineman TJ McMillen and St. Rita defensive end Patrick Farrell as in-state commits for the Illini in the upcoming class.
Duley and El Paso-Gridley (3-0) are in action this Friday night at home against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.