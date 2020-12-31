Listen to this article

On the last day of a forgettable year, particularly from a sports perspective, The News-Gazette sports staff offers up 10 noteworthy stories on the local scene from 2020:

UI returns from indy
Illinois’ guard Trent Frazier (1) walks into Ubben after getting off the bus from the canceled Big 10 Tournament in Indianapolis in the pouring rain on UI campus in Urbana on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

1. COVID-19

Seasons canceled. No games. No fans. The pandemic altered sports, from the time Trent Frazier and the Illinois men’s basketball team stepped off the bus on a rainy March 12 — the day the NCAA tournament was canceled — to Oct. 23, when socially-distanced fans watched on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard as Illini football opened the season at Wisconsin. Everything changed in sports because of the virus. Everything.

Left out in the cold
From left, University of Illinois sophomore Luca Ripani, junior Haley Carroll and Haley’s sister Amanda, a recent graduate, cheer on the Illini during the first quarter of Friday’s Big Ten football opener against Wisconsin from their spot in the south end zone at Memorial Stadium. Bundled-up students — who sat in socially distant pods scattered on Zuppke Field — turned out in force to watch the game on the scoreboard. While Illinois won the attendance battle — fans weren’t allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. — the Badgers won in football, 45-7. Details in Sports and at news-gazette.com.
Lou Henson — smeltzer-4.jpg

 

2. In Memoriam

The death of Illini coaching legend Lou Henson on July 25 shook Illini fans everywhere. Other Illini greats lost in 2020: Bobby Mitchell, Jimmy Collins, Karol Kahrs, Robert Archibald, Harv Schmidt, Dick Hyde and Tony Yates.

bielema
University of Illinois’ new football coach Bret Bielema, right, smiles as wife Jen kisses daughter Brexli while holding his other daughter Briella as they were introduced to the media outside the Smith Center on UI campus in Champaign on Sunday, Dec. 20 , 2020.

3. Coaching changes for Illinois football

Welcome, Bret Bielema. Good-bye, Lovie Smith. Illinois AD Josh Whitman fired Smith on Dec. 13 after five straight losing seasons. His answer: Bielema, a 50-year-old Illinois native with a sterling 97-58 college coaching record.

State basketball
An IHSA basketball in front of State Farm Center on June 15, 2020.

4. State tournament back in Chamapign

Champaign won a bid on June 15 to host the boys’ basketball state tournament, giving State Farm Center the premier IHSA event after it was last here in 1995.

Ayo and Kofi
From left, Kofi Cockburn, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu face their stiffest test of the young season tonight vs. No. 2 Baylor.

5. Dosunmu, Cockburn return

A potent 1-2 punch on the court, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn gave Illini fans a reason to cheer during a two-day span this summer. On July 31, Dosunmu announced he would return and pass on the NBA draft. On Aug. 1, Cockburn announced the same decision, giving Brad Underwood two of the Big Ten’s best players back for the highly-anticipated 2020-21 season.

blm athletes
Illinois student-athletes, coaches and administrators walk along University Avenue during Monday’s Black Lives Matter march in Champaign. ‘We need to use our platform in the right, positive way, and this is a great way to do it,’ said Illinois junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green, who was instrumental in organizing Monday’s march.

6. Marching for justice

Organized by Illinois football standout Kendrick Green in a matter of days, hundreds of UI athletes and coaches marched in the streets of Champaign on Aug. 31 to address racial inequality.

Illinois basketball is back
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and the Orange Krush following Illinois win over Iowa in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

7. The resurgence of Illinois basketball

Big-time wins. On the court and on the recruiting trail. A top-four Big Ten finish. A sure-fire NCAA tournament berth. Yes, Andres Feliz and Illini basketball fans had reason to cheer before the pandemic canceled March Madness. But the resurgence continued this fall, with the Illini ranked eighth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and have stayed in the Top 25 through the season’s first month.

xc hs
Uni High boys’ cross-country runners, left, and Centennial boys’ cross-country runners at the start of Tuesday afternoon’s Twin City Meet at Dodds Park in Champaign.

8. The return of high school sports

No high school football. Or high school basketball. Or a multitude of other high school sports in 2020. But area athletes in cross-country, golf, girls' tennis and girls’ swimming and diving were able to compete from mid-August through early November, offering a brief respite from the reminders of the pandemic.

Team Drew

Members of Team Drew pose for a photo at Millikin University this past weekend before a tournament game. The team, comprised of recent Champaign Central graduates, played in honor of Drew Adams. Adams, a 2020 Champaign Central graduate, died on May 30 during a canoe accident in Wisconsin.

9. Honoring and remembering Drew Adams

Drew Adams, a 2020 Champaign Central graduate who played football and baseball with the Maroons, died in a canoe accident on May 30. But the C-U community did not let Adams’ death go in vain. His high school baseball teammates played in a tournament in Decatur during the Fourth of July weekend in his honor and, more importantly, started a Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship that will be given out annually starting in 2021.

UI Stone Creek1
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman speaks at Tuesday afternoon’s press conference in Urbana announcing The Atkins Group is giving over control of Stone Creek Golf Club to the University of Illinois. ‘It’s exciting for us that this gift will benefit our entire community,’ UI Chancellor Robert Jones said at Tuesday’s press event.

10. Back on course

A closed Stone Creek Golf Club is now The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois thanks to a $15 million donation on June 30.  

