On the last day of a forgettable year, particularly from a sports perspective, The News-Gazette sports staff offers up 10 noteworthy stories on the local scene from 2020:
1. COVID-19
Seasons canceled. No games. No fans. The pandemic altered sports, from the time Trent Frazier and the Illinois men’s basketball team stepped off the bus on a rainy March 12 — the day the NCAA tournament was canceled — to Oct. 23, when socially-distanced fans watched on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard as Illini football opened the season at Wisconsin. Everything changed in sports because of the virus. Everything.
2. In Memoriam
The death of Illini coaching legend Lou Henson on July 25 shook Illini fans everywhere. Other Illini greats lost in 2020: Bobby Mitchell, Jimmy Collins, Karol Kahrs, Robert Archibald, Harv Schmidt, Dick Hyde and Tony Yates.
3. Coaching changes for Illinois football
Welcome, Bret Bielema. Good-bye, Lovie Smith. Illinois AD Josh Whitman fired Smith on Dec. 13 after five straight losing seasons. His answer: Bielema, a 50-year-old Illinois native with a sterling 97-58 college coaching record.
4. State tournament back in Chamapign
Champaign won a bid on June 15 to host the boys’ basketball state tournament, giving State Farm Center the premier IHSA event after it was last here in 1995.
5. Dosunmu, Cockburn return
A potent 1-2 punch on the court, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn gave Illini fans a reason to cheer during a two-day span this summer. On July 31, Dosunmu announced he would return and pass on the NBA draft. On Aug. 1, Cockburn announced the same decision, giving Brad Underwood two of the Big Ten’s best players back for the highly-anticipated 2020-21 season.
6. Marching for justice
Organized by Illinois football standout Kendrick Green in a matter of days, hundreds of UI athletes and coaches marched in the streets of Champaign on Aug. 31 to address racial inequality.
7. The resurgence of Illinois basketball
Big-time wins. On the court and on the recruiting trail. A top-four Big Ten finish. A sure-fire NCAA tournament berth. Yes, Andres Feliz and Illini basketball fans had reason to cheer before the pandemic canceled March Madness. But the resurgence continued this fall, with the Illini ranked eighth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and have stayed in the Top 25 through the season’s first month.
8. The return of high school sports
No high school football. Or high school basketball. Or a multitude of other high school sports in 2020. But area athletes in cross-country, golf, girls' tennis and girls’ swimming and diving were able to compete from mid-August through early November, offering a brief respite from the reminders of the pandemic.
9. Honoring and remembering Drew Adams
Drew Adams, a 2020 Champaign Central graduate who played football and baseball with the Maroons, died in a canoe accident on May 30. But the C-U community did not let Adams’ death go in vain. His high school baseball teammates played in a tournament in Decatur during the Fourth of July weekend in his honor and, more importantly, started a Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship that will be given out annually starting in 2021.
10. Back on course
A closed Stone Creek Golf Club is now The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois thanks to a $15 million donation on June 30.