Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 7: Alex Palczewski



Vitals: 6-6, 300, Jr., OL

Hometown: Mount Prospect

High school: Prospect

Looking back at 2018: All that’s prevented Palczewski from the maximum 24 starts through his first two seasons was an August 2017 injury that kept him off Illinois’ starting offensive line in the season opener as a true freshman. Last year’s 12 starts at right tackle made for 23 in a row, and Palczewski finished the 2018 season ranked as the No. 4 tackle in the Big Ten and No. 30 tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus.

Looking ahead to 2019: Expectations, then, are obviously pretty high for the former under-the-radar three-star recruit. Palczewski didn’t start his college football career with much hype, but he’s turned into a potential NFL-caliber tackle in two seasons and was one of three players, along with running back Reggie Corbin and cornerback Nate Hobbs, to represent the Illini last week at Big Ten media days in Chicago. Like fellow tackle Vederian Lowe on the opposite side of the Illinois line, Palczewski anchors what should be a team strength for the Illini this coming season.

Last year’s ranking: No. 25