Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 10: Brandon Peters

Vitals: 6-5, 230, Gr., QB

Hometown: Avon, Ind.

High school: Avon

Looking back at 2018: Peters’ role reverted to backup quarterback at Michigan last fall after Shea Patterson transferred from Ole Miss and was declared immediately eligible. Peters played sparingly for the Wolverines in 2018, completing just 1 of 2 passes for 8 yards in two games. His other attempt was intercepted. That came after he played in six games in 2017 and threw for 672 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking ahead to 2019: The quarterback competition starts when training camp does on Aug. 2, with Peters competing with Isaiah Williams, Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor. How Peters fits into Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s scheme could ultimately determine how much the graduate transfer quarterback sees the field. That said, the Illini went after an experienced passer this offseason for a reason.

Last year’s ranking: NR