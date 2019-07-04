Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 29: Caleb Griffin
Vitals: 6-3, 210, R-Fr., K
Hometown: Danville
High school: Danville
Looking back at 2018: Griffin knew exactly what his true freshman season with the Illini would likely entail. Having committed to Lovie Smith and the Illini in late January 2018 when he unveiled his college choice by wearing Illinois socks during warm-ups before a Danville boys’ basketball game in his hometown, Griffin arrived at Illinois realizing his chances to actually play during the 2018 season were slim. Backing up eventual Big Ten Kicker of the Year Chase McLaughlin, the former four-sport standout at Danville spent his first season with the Illini going through every practice and workout understanding he would likely not see the field during a game situation. The right-footed kicker used that 2018 season working on his craft by getting extra kicks up during practice and learning from McLaughlin, one of the best kickers in program history.
Looking ahead to 2019: Somebody will have to replace McLaughlin, who made 20 of 25 field goals, all 36 of his PATs and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in April. Griffin, who arrived at Illinois with fellow Danville native Julian Pearl, showed he could be that somebody this spring, including in the spring game where he made field goals of 29 and 48 yards. He’ll compete in training camp with redshirt junior James McCourt for the top spot. If Griffin does get into a game during the 2019 season — a higher probability than it was a year ago — and earns a letter from the Illini this fall, he’ll become the seventh Danville native to do so, joining Gordon R. Bailey (1931), Matthew Smerdel (1942), Glenn Collier (1969-71), Greg Colby (1971-73), Dean March (1974, 1976) and Ivery Lewis (1999).
Last year’s ranking: NR