Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 26: Daniel Barker
Vitals: 6-4, 245, So., TE
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
High school: Deerfield Beach
Looking back at 2018: Consensus three-star recruit — and No. 66 tight end nationally in 2018 class by 247Sports — played immediately last fall. Barker was the second true freshman tight end to start a season opener, joining Evan Wilson in 2010. The Florida native ultimately made three starts and played in all 12 games for the Illini in 2018, finishing his first year with nine catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.
Looking ahead to 2019: Barker’s role and his production essentially have to increase this fall following the graduation of Austin Roberts, the transfer of Lou Dorsey to Memphis and Luke Ford not receiving a waiver for immediately eligibility. That puts Barker firmly at the top of the tight end depth chart having to show he can do it all, including run and pass blocking to go with his receiving skills.
Last year’s ranking: NR