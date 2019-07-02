Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 31: Delano Ware
Vitals: 6-0, 205, So., LB
Hometown: Richmond, Calif.
High school: El Cerrito
Looking back at 2018: Ware made it two straight freshman safeties starting in a season opener — following Bennett Williams’ lead in 2017 — when he took the field Sept. 1 against Kent State. The three-star recruit made seven more starts last fall out of his 11 appearances, but most came at nickel back. Ware finished the season 10th on the team in tackles (35) to go with 2 1 / 2 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception.
Looking ahead to 2019: Ware made the switch to linebacker during spring practices — a position he played some in high school — but his role really won’t change for the Illini. Think of it as linebacker in name only. Ware might have more responsibilities in run defense, but it’s his ability to drop back into coverage that Illinois values at his new position given that was a struggle at times at that spot in 2018.
Last year’s ranking: NR