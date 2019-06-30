Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
Vitals: 5-11, 215, R-Sr., RB
Hometown: DeKalb
High school: DeKalb
Looking back at 2018: Illinois was finally able to answer the question of what a healthy Brown would be able to accomplish last season. After consecutive torn ACLs in back-to-back years to start his career and another half-season plagued by injury in 2017, Brown finished his redshirt junior year third on the Illini in all-purpose yards (510) as a running back and kick returner.
Looking ahead to 2019: Brown’s best shot to get on the field this fall probably remains as a kick returner after he led Illinois in kick return yards and kick return average in 2018. However, he showed big-play ability at running back with a 72-yard touchdown run in the Illini’s 55-31 win against Minnesota and finished the season averaging an even 10 yards every time he touched the ball out of the backfield.
Last year’s ranking: No. 44
