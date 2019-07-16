Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 17: Jake Hansen

Complete countdown: Top 50 most important Illini for 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most import…

Vitals: 6-1, 230, Jr., LB

Hometown: Tarpon Springs, Fla.

High school: East Lake

Looking back at 2018: Healthy again after a season-ending ACL injury in 2017 training camp, Hansen started his redshirt sophomore season off with a bang. His six tackles for loss against Kent State tied the Illinois record and for seventh most in Big Ten history. Hansen ultimately started all 12 games at linebacker, finishing with 95 tackles (tying fellow linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips for the team lead), 8 1 / 2 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois will need Hansen to do all he did last fall — and probably more — as one of the top returning defensive players. That’s even more of a necessity at his position given the Illini’s experience at linebacker doesn’t extend much further than the Florida linebacker and senior Dele Harding. Hansen showed last season he can be a factor in Illinois’ run defense and cause some havoc in opposing backfields. The next step for Hansen, though, is improving his coverage skills. Do that, and he could be a serious threat in the middle of the Illinois defense.

Last year’s ranking: No. 15