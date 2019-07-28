Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 5: Jamal Milan



Complete countdown: Top 50 most important Illini for 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most import…

Vitals: 6-3, 305, R-Sr., DT

Hometown: Chicago

High school: Al Raby

Looking back at 2018: A training camp knee injury kept Milan on the sideline for the first four games last season, but he got healthy and was right back into Illinois’ starting lineup for the final eight games. One of the more experienced players on the Illini defensive line, Milan had just 17 tackles and one quarterback hurry in his injury-shortened season — production that didn’t match what he did in 2017 or 2016.

Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois has several options at defensive tackle, but that doesn’t lessen Milan’s importance entering his final season. For one, he provides a veteran presence. Two, he’s shown when healthy that he can be a disruptive presence in the middle of the Illini defense in getting in opposing backfields, forcing turnovers and coming up with takeaways when the ball is loose. Illinois needs both.

Last year’s ranking: No. 19