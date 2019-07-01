Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 32: Jamal Woods
Vitals: 6-2, 290, R-So., DT
Hometown: Hueytown, Ala.
High school: Hueytown
Looking back at 2018: Woods put together a promising start to last season, starting the first four games of the year at defensive tackle. He had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one sack and one quarterback hurry in those games. Those were also his final statistics for the season after he suffered a season-ending leg injury against Penn State.
Looking ahead to 2019: A healthy Woods was back on the field this spring for Illinois, and his importance on the defensive line — like every other Illini lineman — only increases in Bobby Roundtree’s absence. Woods showed he could be a difference-maker as an interior lineman last season, but he also started three games as a defensive end in 2017 and that versatility will continue to serve him well.
Last year’s ranking: No. 44