Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 22: Kendrick Green

Complete countdown: Top 50 most important Illini for 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most import…

Vitals: 6-4, 305, R-So., OL

Hometown: Peoria

High school: Peoria

Looking back at 2018: Green flipped from defensive tackle to offensive guard last spring after spending the entirety of his redshirt 2017 season working out with the Illinois defensive line. That change, though, led to an immediate starting role. Green made his Illini debut in last year’s season opener against Kent State at left guard and held on to that spot for all 12 games.

Looking ahead to 2019: There’s not much new for Green heading into his redshirt sophomore season other than a number switch. The Peoria native wore No. 55 last season, but he’ll keep up the streak of a No. 53 on the Illinois offensive line with Nick Allegretti now on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster. Green is a mauler up front for the Illini and will play a key role again this season in propelling the Illinois run game forward.

Last year’s ranking: No. 34