Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 8: Mike Epstein

Complete countdown: Top 50 most important Illini for 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most import…

Vitals: 6-0, 200, Jr., RB

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas

Looking back at 2018: Epstein’s sophomore season played out much like 2017. The versatile running back rushed 60 times for 411 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the season and had back-to-back 100-yard games against Western Illinois and South Florida. Then came another foot injury. This one cost Epstein most of the Wisconsin game and then the next five, as he finished another season on the sideline.

Looking ahead to 2019: Corrective surgery after last year’s injury and being held out of spring practices were both aimed at keeping Epstein healthy. He needs to be. The Florida native has proven effective on the field — when he’s actually on it — by averaging 6.5 yards per carry in his first two seasons. As deep as Illinois is at running back, though, there’s multiple backs waiting in the wings should the opportunity arise. A healthy Epstein, though, is easily Illinois’ No. 2 back and could form a solid duo with Reggie Corbin.

Last year’s ranking: No. 6