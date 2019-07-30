Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 3: Nate Hobbs

Vitals: 6-0, 190, Jr., CB

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

High school: Louisville Male

Looking back at 2018: Hobbs was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He played the final nine games — making seven starts at cornerback — and finished the year with 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss, to go with one interception and one pass breakup. The interception at Rutgers was the first of Hobbs’ career.

Looking ahead to 2019: A year after being suspended heading into the season, Hobbs will enter his junior season fresh off of representing Illinois at Big Ten media days. It’s a testament to how the Louisville native is viewed by head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. Count on Hobbs to get plenty of playing time in the Illinois secondary as perhaps the best cover corner on the roster.

Last year’s ranking: No. 14