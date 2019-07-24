Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 9: Owen Carney Jr.

Vitals: 6-3, 255, Jr., DE

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

High school: Miami Central

Looking back at 2018: Carney’s role expanded as a sophomore, as he played in all 12 games and made eight starts at defensive end last fall for the Illini. Increased playing time, of course, led to career highs across the board. Carney finished the 2018 season with 21 tackles, including 41 / 2 tackles for loss and 21 / 2 sacks, to go with six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

Looking ahead to 2019: Carney would have played a key role in Illinois’ rotation at defensive end this season no matter what. His importance only increased after Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury in May. That makes Carney, who sat out spring practices with an undisclosed injury, that much more important. Among Illini defensive ends, he’s got the most starts and experience.

Last year’s ranking: 38