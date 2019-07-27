Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 6: Quan Martin



Vitals: 6-0, 190, So., CB

Hometown: Lehigh Acres, Fla.

High school: Lehigh Acres

Looking back at 2018: Martin entered his freshman season one of a slew of new defensive backs on the Illinois roster, but he quickly distinguished himself on the field. The former high school safety played in 10 games in 2018 with eight starts at cornerback. That’s where he racked up 42 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions. Martin’s interceptions were largely right place, right time, but he made the plays.

Looking ahead to 2019: The top of Illinois’ depth chart at cornerback could create some interesting competition. Martin and Nate Hobbs return as the nominal starters, but they’ll be pushed by incoming freshman Marquez Beason. That said, Martin will find his way onto the field. Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on taking the ball away, and the Florida native proved he could do just that last season. More of the same is expected — and welcome — as he enters his sophomore season with increased expectations.

Last year’s ranking: NR