Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
Vitals: 5-11, 215, Jr., RB
Hometown: Cincinnati
High School: Sycamore
Looking back at 2018: Bonner continued to take advantage of his opportunities when they popped up last fall. Another season-ending injury to Mike Epstein saw Bonner’s workload increase, and he put up 55 percent of his 395 total rushing yards in the final five games of the season. His three rushing touchdowns tied for third on the team with Epstein, and he finished with a career-high 96 rushing yards in Illinois’ 63-0 loss to Iowa.
Looking ahead to 2019: While Bonner will probably never match Reggie Corbin or new teammate Kyron Cumby’s top end speed, the once “bruiser” of the Illini running back corps was flashing some improved foot speed during spring practices. Running back is one of — if not the — deepest position groups for Illinois, which makes doling out carries a challenge. Bonner’s work in the last two seasons, though, proved he deserves some this upcoming fall.
Last year’s ranking: No. 22
SCOTT RICHEY