Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 4: Ricky Smalling

Vitals: 6-1, 205, Jr., WR

Hometown: Chicago

High school: Brother Rice

Looking back at 2018: Smalling started in all 11 games he played last season as a sophomore and was Illinois’ leading receiver for the second straight season. He led the Illini receivers across the board, posting team highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (406) and receiving touchdowns (five) in a passing game that lacked consistency throughout the season. He had his first two-touchdown game in a home loss to Penn State.

Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois overhauled its receiving corps this offseason with the addition of Southern California graduate transfers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney, and Valparaiso transfer Donny Navarro is eligible this fall. That doesn’t change Smalling’s importance. He’s produced more on the field than the three of them combined. The first player to commit to Lovie Smith in the 2017 class, Smalling could be poised for a true breakout season.

Last year’s ranking: No. 8