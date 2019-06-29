Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 34: Shammond Cooper
Vitals: 6-2, 205, Fr., LB
Hometown: St. Louis
High school: Trinity Catholic
Looking back at 2018: It would be quicker to list the awards the standout linebacker didn’t win at Trinity Catholic. Cooper helped lead the Titans to a MSHSAA Class 3A state title, was an all-state selection, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year and played in the Under Armour All-American Game after putting up 137 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior.
Looking ahead to 2019: Cooper arrived in Champaign earlier this month as a four-star recruit ranked as high No. 149 in the nation by ESPN. That would provide him a shot to get the field at most positions. That Cooper was, at minimum, a top-30 linebacker in the 2019 class — a serious position of need for Illinois — only gives him a better chance at getting some immediate playing time.
Last year’s ranking: NR