Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
No. 27: Stanley Green Jr.
Vitals: 5-11, 200, Sr., S
Hometown: East St. Louis
High school: East St. Louis
Looking back at 2018: Green’s forced fumble against Penn State was the seventh of his career, and he also had a career-high 16 tackles and an interception at Wisconsin. All of that followed his first career touchdown off a blocked punt against Western Illinois. Those were the highlights of the hard-hitting safety’s junior season, where he played in 10 games and made seven starts while compiling 58 tackles.
Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has preached takeaways since he took the Illini job. Green has come through, with his seven career forced fumbles tied for fourth in the program since 1990. He’s a veteran in a still mostly young Illinois secondary, and while other safeties have emerged the last two seasons, the East St. Louis native will continue to play a key role in his senior year.
Last year’s ranking: No. 18