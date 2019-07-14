Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 19: Sydney Brown

Vitals: 6-0, 210, So., S

Hometown: London, Ontario

High school: St. Stephen’s Episcopal (Fla.)

Looking back at 2018: Brown flew entirely under the radar as a surprise addition on signing day last February. Then he wound up making 10 starts — tied for the second most by a true freshman defensive back behind Vontae Davis’ 11 during the 2006 season — with three coming at nickel back and the last seven at safety. Brown finished the season with 55 tackles, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one interception and one quarterback hurry.

Looking ahead to 2019: Brown should be locked in at one safety spot given how he played in the last two-thirds of the 2018 season at the back end of the Illinois secondary. Plus, Delano Ware’s shift to linebacker might mean more traditional 4-3 looks from Lovie Smith’s defense. Given the athletes Illinois has at cornerback, Brown might be most useful in his ability against the run this fall.

Last year’s ranking: NR