Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
Vitals: 6-0, 195, Jr., DB
Hometown: Belleville
High school: St. Louis University
Looking back at 2018: Injuries kept Adams sidelined part of last season, much like they did during his true freshman year in 2017. Despite missing four games with injuries (a broken hand for two and a hamstring issue for two more), the versatile defensive back played in eight games in 2018 with six starts at safety and one at cornerback. He finished the season with 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.
Looking ahead to 2019: That Adams can play multiple spots in the Illinois secondary — and play them well — gives him an advantage. Illini coach and now defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has shuffled through more than two dozen defensive backs in his first three seasons. The emergence of Quan Martin, coupled with Marquez Beason’s arrival, probably means Adams best future is at safety moving forward.
Last year’s ranking: No. 36
SCOTT RICHEY