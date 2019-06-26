Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:
Vitals: 6-0, 195, R-Sr., WR
Hometown: Boynton Beach, Fla.
High school: American Heritage School
Looking back at 2018: Settling into his role as a wide receiver for the second straight season after taking snaps as a defensive back and even quarterback in 2016, Davis was one of Illinois’ top receivers last fall. The Florida native — who provided mostly sure hands in the passing game — was second on the team in receptions with 30 (three behind Ricky Smalling) and fourth in receiving yards with 278.
Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois’ run game took a serious step forward in 2018. The offseason discussion about the Illini offense, then, has been about the passing game making a similar leap. Other receivers — say Southern Cal transfers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe — could well jump Davis on the depth chart this fall, but the veteran of the Illini receivers corps has produced when given the opportunity.
Last year’s ranking: No. 44
SCOTT RICHEY