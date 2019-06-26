UI Football G2128

Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis caught 30 passes for 278 yards last season for the Illini.

 Stephen Haas
Listen to this article

Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

Vitals: 6-0, 195, R-Sr., WR

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Fla.

High school: American Heritage School

Looking back at 2018: Settling into his role as a wide receiver for the second straight season after taking snaps as a defensive back and even quarterback in 2016, Davis was one of Illinois’ top receivers last fall. The Florida native — who provided mostly sure hands in the passing game — was second on the team in receptions with 30 (three behind Ricky Smalling) and fourth in receiving yards with 278.

Looking ahead to 2019: Illinois’ run game took a serious step forward in 2018. The offseason discussion about the Illini offense, then, has been about the passing game making a similar leap. Other receivers — say Southern Cal transfers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe — could well jump Davis on the depth chart this fall, but the veteran of the Illini receivers corps has produced when given the opportunity.

Last year’s ranking: No. 44

SCOTT RICHEY

News-Gazette

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).