Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is counting down the Top 50 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season:

No. 13: Trevon Sidney

Vitals: 5-11, 170, Gr., WR

Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.

High school: Bishop Amat

Looking back at 2018: Sidney set career highs across the board during his redshirt sophomore season at Southern California. The slot receiver appeared in four games and caught seven passes for 104 yards — a career-best average of 14.9 yards per catch. Of course, his previous career highs in 2017 weren’t a serious hurdle to clear (three receptions for 35 yards in three games) after offseason surgery on both hips.

Looking ahead to 2019: The third of three USC grad transfers has a story similar to his Trojans teammates — Josh Imatorbhebhe and Oluwole Betiku Jr. — also making the transition to Illinois. Sidney was a four-star recruit out of high school who ultimately didn’t play much at USC because of a combination of injury and being on a star-studded roster. Given Illinois’ need at receiver, this is Sidney’s best chance.

Last year’s ranking: NR