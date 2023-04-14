Derrick Burson landed his dream job this week. He won’t have to move or introduce himself to coworkers or learn about the community.
He will simply switch offices and change titles.
Burson is the new associate athletic director and sports information director at the University of Illinois.
“I care a lot about Illinois,” the Pekin native said. “I went to school here (he is a 1999 graduate). I moved here in August 1995, and I never left.”
Burson worked as an intern in the SID office. When a full-time position opened, Burson was hired.
“I was lucky with timing there,” Burson said.
Burson’s entire two-plus-decade career has been spent at Illinois. His primary job during the bulk of his time has been with the Illini men’s basketball program. But he has worked with most of the other sports.
Burson will continue to be involved with the men’s basketball team. The department will be adding full-time assistants, so the assignments will be decided later.
Burson replaces friend Kent Brown, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Brown is the longest-tenured SID in Illinois history.
“Bittersweet feelings because Kent’s my mentor,” Burson said. “I’ve been here 24 years in the sports info office, and Kent’s been my boss for 23 of them. We’ve been through everything together.”
Brown will remain in the area, and Burson plans to ask for advice as often as possible.
The job has changed over the years. When Burson started at Illinois, there was no social media to consider.
“That’s totally revolutionized everything,” Burson said. “Every schoool has beefed up their internal piece.”
What does an SID do?
“I always say I’m a strategic communications professional,” Burson said. “There are certain things that are staples, but anything can come up. I’ve seen it all. That makes it a lot of fun.”
Burson, 46, and wife Karry live in Mahomet with daughter Aubrey (a junior at Mahomet-Seymour High School) and son Evan (a sixth-grader at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, where Karry teaches).