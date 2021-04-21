The target rises high about the centerfield fence at McFarland Field in Champaign, easy to spot but hard to hit.
“We’ve had it out there four or five years,” First String founder and President Peter McFarland said, “but no one’s hit it. They’ve hit over it and around it, but never hit it.”
Home run targets can be found at several C-U Kiwanis Little League fields, a clever and popular idea introduced by original sponsor First Federal years ago. The reward for any slugger who connects from over 200 feet away: a $200 gift card.
“It’s a big deal to hit a home run,” said First Federal Senior Vice President Ata Durukan, the bank’s longtime Little League liaison. “But this gives the kids added incentive.”
Since it doesn’t happen often, First Federal since 2014 has presented the annual Little League Home Run Derby champ a gift certificate, too, a gesture appreciated by every player — and parent — in the mix.
“It’s a neat thing,” Durukan said, “another way for us to support youth baseball.”
Programming note: WDWS 1400-AM will resume its radio coverage of Little League — including the new 13-year-old division — on May 12. The 12-game lineup concludes with the championship and third-place games on June 23.