Monday’s middle-school softball game between Unity and Villa Grove will resemble an Ellars family reunion.
The game will take place exactly two years to the day that Rockets assistant coach Dave Ellars faced his daughter and granddaughter in the opposite dugout.
Deanna Pellum — Dave’s daughter whose standout softball career at Unity earned her a spot in the school’s athletics hall of game — is Villa Grove’s head coach. Her daughter, Kinleigh, is in eighth grade and plays for the Blue Devils.
“It’s exciting,” Ellars said. “You want to win as your team or whatever, but then you want your daughter’s team to win also.”
Dave’s wife, Michelle, might have a hard time picking which team to root for.
“I know some family are coming down, and my wife is probably going to have a shirt on that’ll have Unity one side and Villa Grove on the other,” Ellars said.
Another of Dave’s granddaughters, Callie, played in the first meeting between the teams in 2021. Kinleigh was in Villa Grove’s program at that point but didn’t play much as a sixth-grader.
It’s a friendly rivalry that goes beyond the scoreboard.
“My granddaughter was asking, ‘Well, how’s your team? What’s your record?’ Ellars said. “ I said oh we’re not very good, we’re not very good. We are 6-0, but I didn’t want to let her know that or whatever. So it was kind of fun, just back and forth.”